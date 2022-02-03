Malaysian singer Aishah confirms divorced by husband of five years through WhatsApp

Singer Aishah confessed that she cried after learning that she had been divorced through WhatsApp. — Picture via instagram/aishahjmm

PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — Malaysian singer Aishah confirmed that she has been divorced from her ex-husband since December 25 last year through WhatsApp.

The pop icon, whose real name is Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin, 57, confessed to BH Online that she was divorced through WhatsApp and was still sad about it.

“I cried when I received the heartbreaking message.

“I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t sad with the outcome of our marriage.

“But I had to just soldier on and accept that this is part of God’s plan.”

The Janji Manismu singer said she still has her two sons with her — Armand Azhari and Azhad Ahlami as her pillars of support.

“This divorce thing is not something new as I experienced it when the children were younger.

“I still remember having to carry and bring them to work as there was no one at home to look after them.

“And now, my life revolves around both of them,” she said.

Last November, she broke the news that after five years of marriage, she and her husband were no longer staying under the same roof but didn’t reveal any details about her marriage then.