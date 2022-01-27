Minnie Mouse ditching polka dot dress for pants after almost a century (VIDEO)

This March, Minnie Mouse will be wearing a pair of pants instead of a polka dot dress. ― Picture via Twitter/ @DisneylandParis

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― After almost a century of wearing polka dot dress, Disney sweetheart Minnie Mouse will be trading it for a pair of pants.

Designed by Stella McCartney, Minnie's new look will be unveiled at Disneyland Paris's 30th anniversary celebration in March, New York Post reported.

A sneak peek of Minnie’s new outfit, which consists of a dark blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit and matching bow in her hair, was shared by the park’s Twitter account.

Stella McCartney a dessiné le tout premier tailleur-pantalon de Minnie Mouse, et il est sublime 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/bofYREIahu — Disneyland Paris (@DisneylandParis) January 25, 2022

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous,” the account wrote.

Speaking to D23, the official Disney fan club, about the collaboration, Stella, who is also the daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, said she was “delighted” about the opportunity.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” Stella reportedly said.

“We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” she explained.

“She will wear it in honour of Women’s History Month in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

Minnie will join other Disney characters in wearing outfits created especially for the anniversary during the instances when she’s not wearing the pantsuit.

Disneyland Paris also released a video showing off a few of the new looks and featured colourful reflective dresses, shimmery accessories and more.

The Disney-themed amusement park first opened to the public on April 12, 1992, and has hosted more than 375 million visitors.