TGV Cinemas offers free popcorn combo to its members to celebrate 1 million admissions since reopening

Moviegoers can enjoy a free Royale popcorn combo at all TGV Cinemas nationwide on December 2. — Picture courtesy of TV Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — TGV Cinemas’ MovieClub members will be in for a treat as the cinema will be giving away its popular Royale popcorn combo to moviegoers on December 2 across the country.

The popcorn treat is to celebrate the cinema’s milestone of welcoming back over one million Malaysians to its theatres nationwide in just over eight weeks since reopening.

Cinemas across the country were shut for a prolonged period due to the Covid-19 pandemic and movement restrictions.

TGV Cinemas’ members who purchase a ticket on December 2 will get a free Royale combo credited into their membership accounts by December 4.

The membership is free and moviegoers may sign up by logging into TGV Cinemas’ official website.

TGV Cinemas sales and marketing general manager Mohit Bhargava said he was delighted and overwhelmed by the customers’ feedback wanting to bring their children during the holiday season.

“We have reached this milestone in a short while considering we are operating with seating capacity restrictions and are still unable to welcome back children and families back to cinemas.”

The cinema operator said in a statement that they take the health and safety protocols seriously to ensure moviegoers can spend time at the cinema with peace of mind.

After a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, cinemagoers can now enjoy watching major blockbusters such as Spider-Man No Way Home, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Matrix Resurrections and The King’s Man on the big screen next month.