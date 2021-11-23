Taiwan celebrity Barbie Hsu’s marriage to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei officially over

The 10-year marriage of Taiwan celebrity Barbie Hsu (right) to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei has ended after Hsu filed for divorce early this month. -- Picture via Instagram/ Barbie Hsu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — After months of speculation, the 10-year marriage of Taiwan celebrity Barbie Hsu to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei has officially ended.

According to Global Times, Hsu, 45, filed for divorce at the Taiwan Taipei District Court earlier this month and asked the court to divide their assets of around NT$950 million (RM143,093 million).

Taiwanese media have claimed the divorce was due Wang’s posts on his Sina Weibo account where he criticised the Taiwan government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wang had voiced his ire that his wife and children, who are staying in Taiwan, could not get vaccinated despite the rising Covid-19 cases on the island.

He had described the failure by the authorities to vaccinate his family as shameful and low class compared to mainland China.

Wang’s mother, Zhang Lan, had previously revealed that in order to spend time with his wife and children, her son had flown more than 700 times in 10 years and was quarantined several times during the pandemic.

According to The Straits Times, the couple’s assets include NT$600 million (RM90.4 million) in property for Hsu and Wang’s S Hotel in Taipei (worth NT$350 million or RM52.7 million).

S Hotel was named after Hsu, whose nickname is “Big S”. She was once part of a pop duo named ASOS with her younger sister Dee.

Hsu, known for classic idol dramas like Meteor Garden (2001), met Wang in 2010 and married him that same year after a whirlwind romance.

Wang was known then as one of the Four Young Masters of Beijing — a term used to refer to the sons of four famous entrepreneurs in the city.

The couple have a daughter born in 2014 and a son born in 2016.