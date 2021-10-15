Suits worn by K-pop band BTS at Grammy Awards to be auctioned in aid of charity

Thecustom suits worn by K-pop boyband BTS during their Grammy Awards performance will be sold at a charity auction next year. ― Picture via Facebook/ BTS

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― The custom suits worn by K-pop boyband BTS during their Grammy Awards performance earlier this year are among the items that will be sold at a charity auction.

The seven-member K-pop group wore Louis Vuitton to perform their hit Dynamite during the Grammys in March, the first time they performed at music’s marquee awards ceremony, Associated Press reported.

A white and gold long sleeve dress worn by country singer Dolly Parton and a silver dress Katy Perry performed in are among other items that will be sold to benefit the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, which helps provide health and other safety net assistance for those who need it in the music industry.

The sale, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, will be held on January 30 next year during the run-up to the Grammys.

Parton wore her dress in 2019 when she was honored by MusiCares while Perry performed California Gurls in the silver ensemble in 2010 during a concert spotlighting Grammy nominees.

Other items to be auctioned include one of Jason Aldean’s cowboy hats, a jacket worn by Lionel Richie during his 2015 Glastonbury performance and guitars signed by Machine Gun Kelly and Metallica’s James Hetfield.

Joni Mitchell has been announced as this year’s MusiCares Person of the year and will be honoured at a ceremony on January 29.