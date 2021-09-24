‘Harry Potter’ actor Felton requires medical attention at Ryder Cup

Actor Tom Felton receives medical attention during a practice round at the 2020 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin September 23, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOHLER, Sept 24 — Harry Potter actor Tom Felton had to be taken from the Whistling Straits course on a cart with an apparent medical problem during a celebrity event prior to the Ryder Cup golf matches.

It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the episode and tournament organizers the PGA of America said they had not been given information on his condition.

He was conscious when he was taken from the course.

Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, is an avid golfer and was representing Ireland in the celebrity event.

He gained fame playing Harry Potter’s rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular Harry Potter book series. — AFP