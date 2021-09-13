Andy Lau saw potential in Hong Kong Paralympian, lent helping hand

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau saw William So Wa Wai's potential in sports and went all out to help the Paralympian. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has been credited for the successful sporting career of the city state's Paralympian William So Wa Wai.

ET Today reported that Lau donated HK$100,000 (RM53,301) monthly to So from 1996 to assist him after seeing his potential in sports.

Lau also hired So, who competes in the T36 classification for athletes with cerebral palsy, a job as an administrator in his fan club after the celebrity was informed that the athlete needed to stop training due to financial difficulties.

So, who was born with jaundice which affected both his hearing and the balance of his limbs, receives his full salary even when he trains so he can do so with peace of mind.

The Paralympian has competed in five Paralympic Games from 1996 racking up a total of six gold medals, three silver and three bronze before his retirement in 2016.

He is the current world record holder in both the 100 and 200m men's T36 classification.

So's life story has since been turned into a movie Zero to Hero starring Sandra Ng and Leung Chung-hang, which was released on August 12.