Taiwanese actor Danson Tang the darling of Chinese social media users after expressing appreciation for Communist Party martyrs

Chinese social media users have praised Taiwanese actor Danson Tang for his appreciation to the Communist Party of China (CPC) martyrs. — Picture via Instagram/ dt_0902

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Taiwanese actor Danson Tang won praise from Chinese social media users after he visited revolutionary sites in the mainland and expressed his appreciation for Communist Party of China (CPC) martyrs.

Global Times reported that the 37-year-old had uploaded a photo of his visit to the Gutian Meeting Site in East China’s Fujian Province on social media.

The Gutian Meeting held in December 1929, set the tone for the CPC army’s political work during the revolutionary era and established the principle of absolute leadership of the CPC over the army.

In the post, Tang expressed his appreciation for the sacrifice of revolutionary martyrs that brought a happy life for the Chinese people.

While the post had won praises from Chinese internet users as they believed Tang sent a positive message to young people across the Straits, the republic’s media criticised him and accused him of “bowing down to the renminbi”.

“Some celebrities from the island don’t dare to show a clear stance on the Taiwan question. Tang should be a great example,” one Weibo user commented.

“Even if his purpose was to make money, it is a good attitude, much better than two-faced celebrities hurting Chinese people’s feelings on overseas platforms while making money on the mainland,” another Sina Weibo user chimed in.

Tang used to be one of the famous idols when Taiwanese dramas were popular in China in the early 2000s.

He occupied one of the leading roles in the science fiction TV series KO One and The X-Family.