Covid-19: Singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin laid to rest next to mother at Tanah Perkuburan Islam Kampung Sungai Pusu, Gombak

Singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin passed away 48 hours after being admitted into Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz’s intensive care unit in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin was buried at 1.30pm today at Tanah Perkuburan Islam Kampung Sungai Pusu, Gombak following her death from Covid-19 early this morning.

Berita Harian reported that Siti Sarah was buried next to her mother as per the late singer’s wishes.

Husband comedian and entrepreneur Shahmira Muhamad — also known as Shuib Sepahtu, said that he last spoke to his wife on Sunday.

Shahmira said he and his children Uwais Alqarni, 10, Dzahira Talita Zahra, eight, and Ariq Matin, six, could see tears rolling down Siti Sarah’s cheeks during the video call.

“With the assistance of nurses and doctors, I made the video call. That was the last time my children and I saw her alive.

“At that time, I saw tears rolling down her cheeks as if understanding what we spoke to her about.”

Shahmira said he tried visiting Siti Sarah later at night but was barred from seeing her.

Accepting his wife’s passing, Shahmira said it would be a challenge now to inform their three children of their mother’s death, adding that he would look after their children well.

Siti Sarah’s death has led to an outpouring of grief on social media.

Among them were Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expressing his sympathies to Siti Sarah’s family.

“Condolences to Siti Sarah Raissuddin’s family, as well as all Malaysian families who have lost their loved ones to covid19,” he posted on his social media counts.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also extended his deepest condolences to Siti Sarah’s family on Facebook.

“My condolences to Shuib Sepahtu on the passing of his beloved wife, Siti Sarah Raissuddin and to the entire family as well.”

Renowned singer and artist Jaclyn Victor also expressed her sadness over Siti Sarah’s death.

“I am totally heartbroken over the loss of a great woman, great singer, mother, wife and above all else a beautiful person. The entire nation mourns your loss my darling girl.

“To imagine what her three young children and husband are going through right now and especially the thought of the little newborn baby only having the chance to know his mother from inside the womb. Heart-shattering.”

Siti Sarah was seven months pregnant when she was admitted to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia on August 4 after suffering from chronic cough and low oxygen levels due to Covid-19.

She and her family tested positive on July 27.

She was then put under general anaesthesia on August 6 for doctors to perform the C-section after her condition worsened.

Her newborn, a boy named Ayash Affan, is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.