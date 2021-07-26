Zaleha Hamid, Mat Sentol among artistes who receive PRE Ihsan Johor 3.0 aid

File picture shows Johor Women, Family and Community exco, Zaiton Ismail (left) presenting a basket of food and money to veteran film actor and comedian, Abdul Rashid Yahya, better known as Mat Sentol at his home in Larkin April 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 26 — Veteran singer Zaleha Hamid and comedian and veteran actor Abdul Rashid Yahya or better known as Mat Sentol, were among the artistes in Johor who received aid through the Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package (PRE) announced recently.

Family members of both of them expressed their appreciation and gratitude to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad who visited them at their respective residences, yesterday.

Zaleha, whose real name is Siti Zaleha Abdul Hamid, 63, has been bedridden due to a stroke since 2019 and is being cared for by her husband Ungku Sulaiman Ungku Aziz.

“Since my wife had a stroke, I have been taking care of her full-time and only receive monthly assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and our child.

“We are very grateful for the cash and food items received, which can ease the burden of our family,” said Ungku Sulaiman in a statement here today.

Mat Sentol also praised the state government’s initiative of providing assistance to artistes in the state although they are no longer active.

“Thank you to the Johor Menteri Besar and state government for not forgetting people like us. Please continue with the initiative,” said the 88-year-old retired artiste.

Hasni in a separate statement said the one-off RM500 assistance through PRE Ihsan Johor 3.0 was in appreciation of the services and sacrifices of arts performers in the state affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The state government is always ready to provide support and assistance to this group in facing the economic uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Silat exponent and theatre activist Othman Jupri and classical dancer Usha Rani Kartikayan were also among the 958 artistes who received the aid. — Bernama