Astro launches Ultra Plug & Play Box without satellite dish

Astro has officially launched the Ultra Plug & Play Box, offering an uninterrupted experience of international and local content without a satellite dish. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Satellite pay-TV operator Astro has officially launched the Ultra Plug & Play Box, offering an uninterrupted experience of international and local content without a satellite dish.

Astro commercial director Azlin Arshad said the first-of-its-kind offering enables its customers to self-install and enjoy the Ultra Box features of Cloud Recording and Play from Start by connecting the box to the television and the Internet.

She said customers could self-install the box at their convenience with simple steps in the installation guide video which comes together with the box.

“The Ultra Plug & Play self-install box is launched at a crucial time as the nation goes through a lockdown where customers may want to limit installation visits at home.

“This box requires no satellite dish as the Astro content will be streamed over broadband networks,” she said at a virtual press conference today in conjunction with the launch of Astro Ultra Plug & Play Box.

Azlin said the new box and the Astro SIM card would be couriered to customers and each component is packaged with an easy step-by-step instruction guide for installation and activation of the service.

“Earlier, we ran an in-market trial for the new box and 87 per cent of our customers were satisfied with the self-installation process of the Ultra Plug & Play Box as they were able to install the box in simple steps,” she said.

The service would eliminate rain fade issues as the box is connected to the Internet and not the satellite, said Azlin.

“The activation for the box is free of charge for existing customers with a monthly subscription of over RM100, while customers with a monthly subscription below RM100 would be charged RM49.

“For new customers, the activation charges will be RM39 for subscription above RM100 and RM59 will be charged for subscription below RM100,” she said.

Azlin added that Astro would be rolling out the Ultra Plug & Play Box to big cities in the next 12 months before expanding into East Malaysia. — Bernama