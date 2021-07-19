Preacher PU Abu tests positive for Covid-19, has multiple symptoms including coughing, vomiting, diarrhoea

The reality television contestant took a PCR on Saturday when he felt feverish and had a headache. — Picture from Instagram/PU Abu

PETALING JAYA, July 19— Preacher Pencetus Ummah (PU) Abu has tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

The former Islamic reality television contestant whose real name is Mohd Abu Sufyan Mokhtar Rozaidi shared the results on Instagram yesterday.

“This afternoon I received my PCR test result which is positive.

“As for now, I am symptomatic coughing, vomiting, feeling weak, diarrhoea, headache and most recently, losing my sense of taste.

“I did a swab test because I felt feverish and had a headache,” he told mStar.

The preacher underwent testing on Saturday.

In May, Abu’s father Mohd Mokhtar Rozaidi was tested positive for the virus and was in an induced coma at Selayang Hospital’s ICU ward after the 58-year-old was diagnosed with stage five Covid-19.

Although Abu’s dad is out of hospital, he still requires close monitoring.

On July 4, Abu’s son Muhammad Adam Aysar, three, was rushed to hospital after running a high fever and was discovered to be Covid-positive.

The preacher said he does not know he contracted the virus, saying that he lives alone.

Additionally, family members who were infected have all completed quarantine and have no symptoms.

“I’m not sure who I got it from because my family completed their quarantine period and don’t have any symptoms.

“It could be because Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are high risk areas, that might be it.

“I live alone at home, so there are no family members who are required to take a swab test and I’m now under self-quarantine.”

Abu shares son Aysar with Ain Afini whom he wed in August 2018.

The pair made headlines in early 2019 when Abu divorced his wife while she was heavily pregnant but the couple reconciled in June 2020.

The preacher also has another son, Muhammad Uwais Mateen, one, from his short-lived marriage to cosmetics entrepreneur Hana Azraa.