BTS meet ‘Spot’ in Hyundai x Boston Dynamics dance-off (VIDEO)

The dog-like robot showed off a few simple dance moves to the beat of a BTS song. — Screengrab via YouTube/HyundaiWorldwide

PETALING JAYA, June 30 — K-pop idols are world-renowned for their slick dance moves but could robots outdance them in the near future?

BTS’ recent appearance in a Hyundai Motor Company video proved that while robots may not be up to par with their moves quite yet, it’s certainly a possibility.

The Butter singers, who are global ambassadors for Hyundai, challenged a Boston Dynamic’s robot “dog” Spot in a dance-off in the clip.

The machines are made by American robotics company Boston Dynamics, which was acquired by Hyundai in December 2020.

BTS also experimented with giving Spot commands such as “sit” and the robot even engaged in a round of push-ups with member V.

Spot then demonstrated its ability to hop, prompting J-Hope to praise its sense of rhythm.

Leader RM later asked the robot, “Do you know our dance moves? Show us!”

The machine proceeded to show off some moves to the tune of the BTS track Ioniq: I’m On It, which was released last year to promote Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle brand, Ioniq.

Boston Dynamics also released a longer YouTube video of its robots dancing to the song with a complete choreography.