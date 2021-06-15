Yusry KRU and wife Lisa Surihani welcome baby boy, shares the same birthday as daddy

Singer, actor and director Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim and wife Datin Lisa Surihani welcomed the arrival of their new-born baby boy earlier this morning. — Picture via Instagram/ Yusry Abdul Halim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Singer, actor and director Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim and wife Datin Lisa Surihani welcomed the arrival of their new-born baby boy earlier this morning.

The former KRU member took to his Instagram page to announce the good news.

“Alhamdulillah, Lisa has safely given birth to a baby boy at 2.30am this morning.

“Both the baby and mummy are in good condition, Syukur,” Yusry wrote in his post.

As it turns out, Yusry’s newborn baby boy also shares the same birthdate as him.

“What a birthday present. Welcome to the world junior!” he captioned his post.

Yusry’s announcement post has garnered over 20,000 likes with congratulatory wishes filling the comment section.

“Congrats to both of you!!” commented actor and comedian, Afdlin Shauki.

“Alhamdulillah!! Congrats!!” singer and actor Alif Satar commented.

“Alhamdulillah, congrats Bro Dato!!” commented TV host Datuk Aznil Nawawi.

This is Yusry’s third child with the Ombak Rindu actress who he married in February 2012.

The couple were blessed with two children, six years old Yahaira Leanne and four years old Yusof Leonne.