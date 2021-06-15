‘Tuca & Bertie’ is back and free to watch online (VIDEO)

Netflix attracted the wrath of fans following the cancellation of ‘Tuca & Bertie’ barely three months after its launch. — Picture courtesy of ShadowMachine via ETX Studio

LOS GATOS, June 15 — Here’s some good news for fans of Tuca & Bertie. The offbeat animation series is back on Adult Swim for a second season with a nice surprise. The first episode is already available to be streamed for free on YouTube!

First shown on Netflix in 2019, the adult animated series was abruptly shut down after only one season much to the dismay of fans. Picked up by Adult Swim, Tuca & Bertie was then renewed for a second season of 10 episodes, the first of which is already available for streaming.

Not as well known as Netflix outside North America, the Adult Swim TV channel decided to offer the first episode of the second season of Tuca & Bertie for free on YouTube, earning itself a bout of publicity in the process.

Nearly 23 minutes long, the episode entitled “Bird Mechanics” tells how “Tuca and Bertie are both looking for their perfect match. Bertie needs to see the best therapist as quickly as possible, and Tuca finds a clever way to jump-start her dating life.”

Future episodes will air every Sunday at 11.30pm on Adult Swim. As for the first season, it is still available on Netflix.

Created by Lisa Hanawalt, the producer of BoJack Horseman, one of Netflix’s flagship animated series, Tuca & Bertie follows the lives of two best friends, Tuca a toucan and Bertie a song thrush. We discover their love life, their life as roommates and then each on their own. Before being cancelled by Netflix, the series had received rave reviews thanks in particular to a renowned and diverse cast composed of stars of the small and big screen such as Tiffany Haddish as Tuca and Ali Wong as Bertie. Steven Yeun lends his voice to Speckle and Awkwafina embodies Bertie’s chest. — ETX Studio