Peter Fonda's motorcycle from 'Easy Rider' is heading to auction

LOS ANGELES, May 15 ― The iconic “Captain America”, the motorcycle that Peter Fonda rode in the movie Easy Rider, will be auctioned off in Texas on June 5, 2021. Famous for the star-spangled banner painted on its gas tank, the motorcycle is currently estimated at between US$300,000 (RM1.23 million) and US$500,000.

The motorcycle in question, symbol of freedom and the hippie movement of the era, will be sold without a reserve price. This exceptional model, famous across the world, was built from an old 1952 Harley-Davidson bike bought for a pittance at the time. In 1996, the bike's owner at the time, collector Gary Graham, sold the Captain America bike at the Dan Kruse Classic Car Productions auction to Gordon Granger. Since then, the bike has resided in Austin, Texas, where it even survived a fire in December 2010.

For anyone who needs a reminder, the film Easy Rider was directed by Dennis Hopper and released in 1969. The movie is a cult road movie about two bikers leaving California to reach Louisiana. The authenticity of this model for sale is nevertheless debated among some aficionados. For the record, two bikes were used for the shoot. In 2014, one of them was sold for 1.3 million dollars.

In addition to Captain America, about 20 other vehicles from Gordon Granger's collection will also be offered at auction on June 5, all without reserve prices. This selection includes, for example, several Rolls-Royces from the 1920s and 1930s, a 1954 Jaguar XK120 Roadster and a 1964 Ford Mustang convertible. Also noteworthy in this sale is a replica of the famous “General Lee” Dodge from the series The Dukes of Hazzard. ― ETX Studio