Malaysian actress Fiza Halim opens up about third divorce that was done through WhatsApp

Fiza Halim said that finally got the strength to reveal her divorce from ex-husband Aizat after some time. — Picture via Instagram/fizahalimofficial

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — Malaysian actress Fiza Halim revealed that she has been divorced from Aizat Al Jefri, since July 22 last year.

Fiza whose real name is Siti Zaidatul Fiza Abdul Halim told Berita Harian that she finally mustered the courage to talk about her third divorce adding that it was not an easy thing to do.

“As to why we decided to divorce, let me just keep the explanation to myself.

“I’m sure many people will look down at me as this is my third divorce already. But I’m just another human being and I too have my own challenges to overcome as well,” she said.

In Fiza’s Instagram post, she also hoped that she would not get criticised or receive negative comments from the public over her divorce.

The actress added that her divorce with Aizat took place over WhatsApp.

Both Fiza and Aizat tied the knot in December 2016 and they both have a three-year-old child.

Fiza was, however, grateful that her first ex-husband Ahmed Farriq Zainul Abidin had been spending time with her two elder children — Ferra Aryana, 13, and Feeya Adyrra, 12.

Both Fiza and Ahmed Farriq divorced in November 2010 after four years of marriage.

Her second marriage to Akademi Fantasia singer Adam in 2013 ended with divorce in 2015.