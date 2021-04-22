After three days of breathing difficulties, actress Sweet Qismina tests positive for Covid-19

The 24-year-old is isolating at the Ipoh Quarantine Centre. ― Picture via Instagram/Sweet Qismina

PETALING JAYA, April 22 ― Malaysian actress Sweet Qismina has tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing a swab test on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old whose real name is Farhanna Qismina Supandi was feeling unwell while filming the upcoming movie Tariandi in Kuala Kangsar, Perak on April 16.

Sweet posted a media statement from her management team at Warner Music Malaysia that said the actress was isolating at the Ipoh Quarantine Centre.

“Sweet was in Kuala Kangsar for filming but was feeling unwell and after taking medication for three days, she wasn’t feeling better and had difficulty breathing.

“Sweet took a swab test at Columbia Hospital, Taiping and the results came back positive,” the statement read.

She was then sent to Kuala Kangsar Hospital where she took a PCR test which also came back positive.

“Sweet was sent to the Quarantine Centre in Ipoh, she has no complications but has lost her sense of taste and smell,” Warner Music Malaysia said.

The Bidadari Salju star thanked healthcare workers for their care.

“Sweet would like to thank the staff at Kuala Kangsar Hospital for taking care of her so well before she was sent to Ipoh.

“Please pray for Sweet’s speedy recovery from Covid-19,” the statement read.

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases have been above the 2,000-mark for the past week.



