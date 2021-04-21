Local rapper, Caprice offers RM5,000 cash reward to catch impostor, gives him 24 hours to surrender

Local rapper and entrepreneur Caprice is offering RM5,000 cash reward for the capture of an alleged scammer for impersonating to be a seller of his products. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/Caprice

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Local rapper Caprice is offering a RM5,000 cash reward for the capture of an alleged scammer for impersonating as a seller of his products.

The rapper who is also an entrepreneur, through a few posts on his Instagram said that he was willing to compensate anyone who had information or even managed to catch the alleged scammer.

“RM5,000 cash reward for those who can catch this scammer who has scammed a lot of people by impersonating as my hoodies’s reseller and now the Caprice’s Baju Raya line.

“I’m also asking for those who have been scammed by this man to file in a police report immediately and forward the report to me. InsyaAllah we’ll get him soon,” Caprice captioned one of his posts.

Screenshot from Caprice's Instagram post. — Screenshot from Instagram/ Caprice

Caprice also said that this was not the scammer’s first rodeo by uploading a few screenshots from social media where people were looking for the man for similar reasons.

“He’s been scamming people since 2019. He lied about selling cats, lied about selling products, lied about cars.

“But today, you messed with the wrong guy bro,” Caprice said in his post.

The Xde Hal Bro rapper in another Instagram post also gave the alleged scammer 24 hours to turn himself in.