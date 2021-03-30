Neelofa’s personal assistant, wedding planner quizzed by cops for two hours over alleged SOP breach

The newlyweds are in the spotlight after photos of alleged SOP breaches at their wedding went viral. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

PETALING JAYA, Mar 30 — Neelofa’s personal assistant Nadiah Khairuddin and event planner Faiz Sabari were questioned by police today over an alleged breach of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at her wedding on March 27.

Berita Harian reported that Nadiah arrived at the Dang Wangi police station at 11.40am and left at 2pm.

She declined to speak to reporters about what had transpired during her meeting with the cops.

Faiz, who is the founder of wedding planning service Reka Teemor, was also present at the police station today to facilitate investigations.

He was all smiles when met by the media after giving his statement.

“The questioning went okay. There is nothing else to say,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Faiz was accompanied by his wife Rozana Mumtaz who also played a role in planning the fairytale wedding on Saturday.

Neelofa and religious preacher PU Riz tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony last weekend that has been making headlines on social media, though not always for the right reasons.

Police are investigating the event for allegedly violating Covid-19 SOPs after pictures of guests sitting shoulder-to-shoulder and posing for photos without face masks went viral online.

People are also speculating that the newlyweds have travelled out-of-town for their honeymoon after photos of them at an airport in Langkawi made the rounds on social media yesterday.