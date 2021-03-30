Erra Fazira’s daughter hailed a model citizen for wearing face mask at Neelofa’s crowded wedding ceremony

Engku Aleesya, 12, made sure she stayed safe during the pandemic by wearing a face mask during the lavish akad nikah ceremony in Kuala Lumpur. — Pictures from TikTok/Irania Mohamed, Noor Nabila

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 30 ― The young daughter of Erra Fazira and businessman Engku Emran has been earning praise from Malaysians for complying with Covid-19 guidelines at a recent celebrity wedding.

Twelve-year-old Engku Aleesya was the only person seen wearing a face mask in a group photograph at the akad nikah (solemnisation) ceremony of popular hijab entrepreneur Neelofa and her preacher husband Haris Ismail or PU Riz.

Aleesya attended the ceremony over the weekend with her stepmother Noor Nabila Mohd Noor, who is the eldest sister of Neelofa.

A TikTok video taken at the ceremony has since gone viral, prompting social media users to praise Aleesya’s adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The clip which has been watched nearly 740,000 times at the time of writing shows guests and family members of the bride and groom failing to socially distance during a group photoshoot.

Apart from Aleesya, many were seen without a face mask as they stood shoulder to shoulder.

“Among the crowd, Erra Fazira’s daughter is the one with a face mask,” TikTok user Irania Mohamed wrote.

“She’s so compliant with the SOP, good decision.”

Others also chimed in to praise the model citizen and her upbringing.

“Good job, Aleesya,” wrote one person.

“Erra did a great job raising this girl,” another said.

Many Malaysians pointed out the violations of Covid-19 health and safety guidelines at Neelofa’s nuptials.

“Where is the SOP? If regular folk, we’d be fined in a second. Do artistes have authority?” one comment read.

“Weddings of this scale have no summons issued but a small kenduri will have the police shooing everyone away,” another compared.

Police are now investigating the couple and wedding vendors for allegedly breaching Covid-19 SOP after images of Neelofa’s lavish akad nikah ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Kuala Lumpur that was attended by nearly 200 guests went viral on social media.

On Sunday, a day following the wedding, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah told Harian Metroan investigation was launched in accordance with Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Mohamad Zainal said the police found that the ceremony failed to comply with Covid-19 SOP and there was no physical distancing.