Big names from HK entertainment scene sign up for Leslie Cheung’s death anniversary concert

An online concert will be held on April 1 to commemorate the death anniversary of Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung (left). — Picture via Instagram/ dhttong

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry have agreed to perform in the concert to commemorate the passing of Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung on April 1.

In a statement, the organiser YouTube channel HiEggo said the performers are Samuel Hui Koon-kit, Karen Joy Morris (better known as Karen Mok), Hacken Lee Hak-kan and Julian Cheung Chi-lam.

The concert, “In Loving Memory of Leslie Cheung Online Concert 2021”, will air on HiEggo’s YouTube channel and Facebook page from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui’s Ocean Terminal rooftop.

Concert creative director Lawrence Cheng Tan-shui and concert director Patrick Siu Chiu-shun

said the aspiration of hosting the concert was to provide positive energy for the Hong Kong people during the pandemic.

HiEggo had previously held two successful online concerts, “Sam Hui Online Concert 2020” and “Aaron Kwok Cheer up & Dance Online Charity Concert 2020”.

“With the addition of memorable songs and performances from Leslie Cheung, the trilogy of concerts will bring back the glorious memories of Cantonese pop classics.”

Hong Kong non-governmental organisation Food Angel has been named a beneficiary partner where all Super Chat received during the stream will be donated to them.

Super Chat allows viewers to pay to pin a comment on live streams.

HiEggo’s YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC97oYK3XMf9RLtkc0lO8C-Q while their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/HiEggoHiEggo/

Cheung, affectionately known as Gor Gor (Cantonese for older brother), leapt to his death from the 24th floor of a hotel in Hong Kong on April 1, 2003 at the age of 46.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-76272929 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected].