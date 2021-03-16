Actress Emma Maembong pleads for public to look out for her maid who ran away

Actress Emma Maembong is calling the public to look out for her maid who ran away. — Picture via Instagram/emma_maembongofficial

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 16 — Malaysian actress Emma Maembong was disheartened to know that her maid had run away from her home.

She posted a picture of her maid on Instagram asking the public to look out for her maid.

“She took the access card, keys, and said that she was going to throw the rubbish.

“After that, she disappeared and never returned home.

“When we tried to contact her on her handphone, we realised that we couldn’t reach her as she had blocked all our numbers.”

The actress said that the maid had left her four-month-old son Shariq Gabriel Muhammad Shazli alone in the living hall for 30 minutes.

Emma also cautioned everyone on Instagram saying that maids should not be completely trusted as they could just ‘pretend’ to be nice in front of their bosses.

“We all should be careful with our maids.”

Many were concerned about the whereabouts of the maid, but some Instagram users were also thankful that the maid did not run away with Emma’s son.