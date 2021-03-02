Malaysian rapper MK leaves female fans swooning after flexing his buff body (VIDEO)

The K-Clique member sent hearts aflutter with a recent shirtless photograph on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/hairiwhuut

PETALING JAYA, March 2 — Malaysian rapper MK from the group K-Clique has been raising temperatures on social media thanks to his sculpted physique.

The singer whose real name is Hairi Amin Hamdan often shares his daily activities with his 1.5 million Instagram followers that include product endorsements and shots of his fashion choices.

But his latest Instagram post, which shows the 25-year-old standing shirtless in front of a mirror, sent women flocking to the comments section.

The responses ranged from praising MK’s buff body to unabashed statements such as “I’m melting”.

Some of the comments female fans left the 25-year-old. — Screenshot via Instagram/hairiwhuut

There was also a liberal dose of the fire emoji, often used to signify someone who is hot or sexy.

“Why are you so handsome,” @qaisaralya._03 wrote.

“Aren’t you tired of being so good looking?” @b_liyaaaa commented.

“So many lustful comments,” said another.

“Let me help you put that on,” one woman said, referring to the coat the rapper was holding in the picture.

The post which was uploaded last night has since received more than 104,000 likes on Instagram.

On top of the gushing comments, many also highlighted the rapper’s physical transformation, saying he looked more buff as compared to before.

He previously got female fans excited in January after sharing a video of him pulling down his joggers to expose the top band of his underwear before swimming in the sea.

The clip was viewed more than 700,000 times.

While MK’s shirtless six-pack pictures received positive attention online, on the other end of the spectrum, female celebrities have been targeted by keyboard warriors for the slightest of skin shown.