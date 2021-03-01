Malaysian hip hop icon Altimet offers his company’s van to be transformed into an ambulance to aid the needy

Altimet offered his own company’s van to be transformed into an ambulance. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/ Altimet

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Rapper Altimet’s latest collaboration is something a little different from what fans of his music are used to.

His latest team-up is with One Nation Centre to transform his company van into an ambulance that will be used to help the underprivileged.

The collaboration was announced by Altimet or his real name Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman, on Instagram.

Modifications and equipment cost will be taken care of by One Nation Centre or also known as Pertubuhan Wilayah Ummah Malaysia through their crowdfunding efforts.

“The cost to build an ambulance is huge,” Altimet said.

“The equipment and modifications cost only could reach up to six figures.

“Excluding the price of the van itself, the cost is RM200,000.”

In the video, he explained why they’ve chosen to offer cheap ambulance services.

“Malaysia doesn’t have enough ambulance services.

“To be more specific, there’s not enough ambulance services that are affordable for the less privileged.

“Private ambulance services are somewhat costly while depending on government ambulances might not be enough for Malaysian citizens.”

Altimet thanked those who have already donated to the cause, and said they were still seeking for more donations with about RM35,000 still needed.

Altimet meanwhile, has also been busy distributing meals from his own café to medical frontliners in Ampang and Kuala Lumpur Hospital as a token of appreciation to the frontliners.

For those interested in contributing to the ‘Altimet X One Nation’ drive, you can bank in your donations to Pertubuhan Wilayah Ummah Malaysia (One Nation Centre) Acct 4: 564726684086 (MAYBANK).