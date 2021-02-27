Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat dies at age 70, after suffering from liver caner

Actor Ng Man Tat had recently been diagnosed with liver cancer and was undergoing treatment. — Photo via Weibo/Ng Man Tat

HONG KONG, Feb 27 — Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat has passed away today at age 70. The actor had recently been diagnosed with liver cancer and had been undergoing treatment.

HK01 reported that according to his friend Tenky Tin Kai Man, Ng had died at 5.16 pm at Union hospital with his wife, children and siblings at his bedside.

Tin said the actor had "left us peacefully", dying in his sleep.

Ng is a familiar face in the Hong Kong movie scene, the Fujian-born actor having started his career in 1973 at the age of 22. He is most famous for his roles alongside actor Stephen Chow Sing Chi, including films such as The Justice of Life and Shaolin Soccer.

Though more famous for comedic roles, he did win a Hong Kong Film Award for best supporting actor for his role in A Moment of Romance, starring Andy Lau Tak Wah.