Boris Johnson thanks Blackpink for getting fans fired up about climate crisis (VIDEO)

The Blackpink members received a personal letter from the British leader thanking them for their call-to-action on climate change. — Pictures via AFP and Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — British prime minister Boris Johnson has thanked K-pop girl group Blackpink for raising awareness about the climate crisis amongst their fans.

Korean news outlet Yonhap reported that the quartet received a personal letter from Johnson at the British Ambassador’s residence in Seoul yesterday where they were appointed as advocates for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

In his letter, Johnson congratulated the Kill This Love singers for lending their star power to an environmental cause that will shape the future of generations to come.

“Your recent video 'Climate Action in Your Area #COP26' was a huge success, being viewed over 10 million times across social media platforms.

“Climate change is the most important issue of our time. it is fantastic that you have chosen this moment to lend your voices to this critical issue," Johnson wrote.

The letter was presented to the girl group by the British Ambassador to South Korea, Simon Smith.

During the event, Blackpink committed themselves to learn more about climate change and invited their fandom, known as Blinks, to join them in their journey.

“The first step is to educate ourselves about climate change.

“We need to know what’s happening because it affects all of us.

“We want to learn more and we hope our fans do too,” said member Lisa in an interview with the BBC.

Last December, the global pop stars made a video promoting COP26 and spoke on the importance of taking action against climate change.

COP26 is slated to take place in Glasgow, Scotland this November with the United Kingdom as the host country.