Malaysian rapper Namewee’s tourism video promoting Taiwan’s Kaohsiung wins Best Music Video Award at US film fest (VIDEO)

Malaysian rapper Namewee’s video to promote Kaohsiung’s tourism has won five awards to date. — Photo via Facebook/ Namewee

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Malaysian rapper Namewee has won a fifth award for his Getaway to Kaohsiung music video at the Arpa International Film Festival.

The video last snagged two awards at the 41st Annual Telly Awards last year,

Namewee, or his real name Wee Meng Chee, said this was the fifth award received by the video.

During the Telly Awards, the video bagged the Gold Winner under the Online — General Music Video category, and Silver Winner under the Television — General Music Video category.

Tourism Malaysia’s video, Discover Breathtaking Malaysia, had won the silver award for Non-Broadcast under the Travel/Tourism category.

Taking to his Facebook, Namewee described it as his best New Year gift.

“This is the fifth award received by the video. Initially when I did this song, I just wanted to help promote Kaohsiung’s tourism. It did not cross my mind that it would garner such a huge response.”

“Thank you to the judges of Arpa International Film Festival for awarding us with the Best Music Video Award,” he wrote, adding that the award affirmed the team’s work.

Arpa International Film Festival is dedicated to cultivating cultural understanding and global empathy by creating a dynamic forum for international cinema.

Last year, Namewee’s film Babi received nominations at the Berlin International Film Festival, Bangkok International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Golden Horse Award.