Rihanna slammed for cultural appropriation after posting topless photo wearing a Ganesha pendant

Friday, 19 Feb 2021 12:53 PM MYT

BY ANNE GRACE SAVITHA

Rihanna is under fire from social media users after posting an image of herself wearing a Ganesha pendant. — Picture via Twitter/Rihanna
PETALING JAYA, February 19 — R&B singer Rihanna has been accused of cultural appropriation after she posted a topless picture of herself wearing a Lord Ganesha pendant.

Her attire had sparked anger from many social media users from India after the picture was posted two days ago on her official Twitter account.

One Twitter commented saying that her raunchy picture was nothing but plain ignorance and being highly insensitive.

“Not Woke. Not Sexy. Not Savage. Just ignorant and insensitive.”

 

 

Another user wrote how tired she was of calling out these cultural appropriation acts against the celebrity.

“Whenever we raise our voice against these heinous acts, we will be called Hindu extremists. 

“For many of you, it’s just a necklace but for us, he is our God,” she wrote.

 

 

One social media user also called out her actions, and wanted her Twitter account suspended for being culturally insensitive towards many Hindus.

 

 

This is not the first time the singer has been slammed for cultural appropriation.

Last year, she was accused of using a song with an Islamic verse (hadith) in a fashion show for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

She later offered her apologies to the Muslim community on Instagram.

