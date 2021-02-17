Unique theatre production ‘Rice!’ combines storytelling and food delivered to your doorstep in the Klang Valley (VIDEO)

The interactive edible theatre concept includes a food kit for audiences to enjoy at home while the show is performed. — Picture courtesy of Wayang Kitchen

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — Ever watched a food scene in a film or television show and wished you could eat the culinary creations shown?

An upcoming and unique theatre performance Rice! seeks to bridge that gap with an interactive edible experience in the comfort of your own home.

Sounds like the perfect recipe for performing arts lovers under the movement control order.

Rice! tells the story Connie Cheng, a modern Malaysian-born Chinese woman, torn between the traditional values of her grandmother and her glamorous life as a late-night lounge singer who becomes a first-generation British immigrant.

The plot weaves between Connie’s life in Kuala Lumpur in the 1990s and in present 2021 in London, performed live from both Malaysia and the UK via Zoom.

It is a story of migration that examines the delicate existence of life between the two cultures and the food that shapes it.

Audiences in Kuala Lumpur are in for a treat as they can choose to have the dishes featured in the show delivered to their home.

The food kits prepared by Concubine KL and 5 Foot Way come with one confit duck congee, two eggs, a herbs and spice packet, one peanut cookie cheesecake and one mocktail of your choice.

The dynamic production examines the migrant experience and the delicate balance between two cultures and the food that shapes it. — Picture courtesy of Wayang Kitchen

Ticket buyers can opt for the food kit to be delivered to their doorstep anywhere within the Klang Valley for RM98 or self-pickup for RM88.

This ticket option comes with a one-hour pre-show virtual cooking class where the production’s chef partners will show audiences how to prepare some of the food eaten by Connie.

For those who want to watch the performance sans food, tickets are priced at RM28.

Rice! is co-produced by Wayang Kitchen and London’s Omnibus Theatre and is funded by the British Council Digital Collaboration Fund, which supports British and overseas cultural partnerships to develop digitally innovative ways of collaborating.

The show is written by Amazon bestselling author Vera Chok and is performed by Michelle Wen Lee and Amanda Ang.

Rice! will be performed on February 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 8.30pm to 9.30pm (Malaysia) and 12.30pm to 1.30pm (UK).

Tickets can be purchased here.