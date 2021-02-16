Model Alicia Amin calls out keyboard warrior who slut-shamed her wedding photos

Alicia and her husband Farzan tied the knot last weekend on Valentine’s Day. — Picture via TwitterAliciaAmin

PETALING JAYA, Feb 16 — Malaysian model Alicia Amin has called out a keyboard warrior who tried to ruin her newlywed bliss by using a misogynistic slur against her.

The former Asia’s Next Top Model contestant, who shared wedding photos with her doctor beau Farzan Iqbal on Sunday, posted screenshots of the comment to Twitter with a sarcastic comeback.

“Good times, bro. Good times,” Alicia wrote.

Alicia’s post has gained over 4,000 retweets and 16,200 likes with many replies expressing outrage at the toxic attitude behind the comment.

The 25-year-old told Astro Gempak that she shared the screenshot to highlight the importance of fighting misogyny and prejudice online.

“I originally shared the comment because it was funny to see someone being so bitter.

“But what’s more serious is that we shouldn’t use misogynistic and prejudiced terms to bring other people down.

“If you don’t want to see it, keep walking,” said Alicia.

The negative comments sadly didn’t end there as Alicia also had to deal with criticism because she had covered her hair in one of her wedding outfits.

One user accused her of treating the hijab as a fashion accessory, to which Alicia replied saying that it was mandatory for her to cover her hair as her akad nikah ceremony was held in a mosque.

I nikah in a mosque so you have to cover your hair when you go into a mosque out of respect. Hope this clears it up for those who don’t understand why I’m covering my hair. Never meant for it to be a hijab https://t.co/H4TFaHbkzG — Alicia (@AliciaAmin) February 15, 2021

Alicia said that she and her husband were unfazed by the negativity and have simply brushed off the nasty comments.

“We both just laughed it off. He’s similar to me, the kind of person that doesn’t care too much.

“I’m used to people hating me. I understand that people have their own views on things,” she told Astro Gempak.

Alicia and Farzan got married on Valentine’s Day last weekend in an intimate ceremony attended by six guests.

According to Malaysia Tatler, the couple met on a dating app during the first movement control order last year and bonded over their shared outlook on love and relationships.