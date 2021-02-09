Controversial preacher PU Abu confirms divorce with second wife Hana Azraa, says he did not punch her

The celebrity preacher infamously married Hana (left) after divorcing his first wife Ain while she was heavily pregnant. — Pictures from Instagram/PU Abu, Hana Azraa

PETALING JAYA, Feb 9 — After a year after his second wife Hana Azraa confirmed divorce rumours, controversial preacher PU Abu Sufyan has finally admitted to followers that his marriage to the cosmetics entrepreneur has ended.

In a recent question and answer session on Instagram, the Pencetus Ummah (PU) religious reality television series contestant said he is in the process of divorcing Hana.

The celebrity preacher whose real name is Muhammad Abu Sufyan Mohd Mokhtar Rozaidi said the court trial date has been set for April 19.

“It was supposed to be earlier but the date was postponed because of the movement control order (MCO).

“If we want to do the best for someone, it doesn’t mean you have to be with them,” he said.

The preacher who reconciled with his first wife Ain Afini Latif last June after infamously divorcing her when she was heavily pregnant in early 2019 said they are still together and are not divorced.

Abu first made headlines for ending his marriage to Ain when she rejected his wish of marrying a second wife just two months after they were married.

Curious members of the public also took the opportunity to ask Abu about his second wife’s recent bruise on her eye.

The 26-year-old said he did not punch nor hit Hana, whom he claims was injured due to a small incident but did not elaborate further.

Hana, who shares a son with Abu, took to Instagram to post a picture of the Anak Bukit Syariah Court in Alor Setar, Kedah recently.

The mum of two, whose real name is Nurhannah Azra Mohd Zakir, said in the post that “humans plan, so does God”.

“I hope our plans are in line with God’s,” she wrote.

Barely a year into marriage, Hana and Abu shocked many with news of their separation a year ago.

While Hana did not share details of their rocky union, she told media outlets their marriage had reached the point of no return.

Islamic reality TV stars from programmes such as Pencetus Ummah, Da’i and Imam Muda entered the pop culture zeitgeist in 2019 and their tumultuous love lives have since become a source of intrigue for many Malaysians in the Muslim-majority nation.