US rapper Lil Uzi Vert spends RM97m on pink diamond, implants it into forehead (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — American rapper Lil Uzi Vert has shocked fans by splurging on a US$24 million (RM97 million) pink diamond that he implanted in his forehead.

Last week, the 26-year-old whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods said he has been paying for the precious gemstone for the past four years and had always wanted to wear it on his face.

The XO TOUR Llif3 singer revealed that he bought the diamond from his favourite jewellery designer Elliot Eliantte and weighs between 10 and 11 carats.

Commenting on his recent eye-watering purchase, the Philadelphia native said he spent more on the diamond than all his previous sprees combined.

“Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it all my cars together, plus home, this took so long now I can get this money,” he replied on Twitter.

When asked by a fan why he didn’t just set the diamond on a ring, Lil Uzi said: “If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha And yes I do have insurance.”

The rapper who has a penchant for expensive watches, clothes, cars and jewellery posted an Instagram video of the pink diamond that was pierced into his forehead.

The clip which bore the caption “Beauty is pain”, has been viewed more than seven million times at the time of writing.

Earlier today Lil Uzi announced that his piercing experiment went awry after his forehead started bleeding but said he is now fine.

While most fans took to social media to comment on the rapper’s unorthodox way of wearing jewellery, many compared him to the Marvel superhero Vision whose powers come from the Mind Stone.

“Thanos is on his way bruh,” one fan commented, referring to the fictional supervillain in The Avengers films.

“My guy wearing the last infinity stone,” added another.

Natural pink diamonds are extremely expensive, costing 20 times the price of white diamonds due to their rarity.