TV host Aznil Nawawi willing to pay to get Covid-19 vaccine shot early, wants to sponsor fans as well

Local TV host veteran, Datuk Aznil Nawawi is on the look for an early Covid-19 vaccine shot, even offered to sponsor some of his fans as well. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Aznil Hj Nawawi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Malaysian television host veteran, Datuk Aznil Nawawi is currently on hunt for an early Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Through one of his recent Instagram posts, the 58-year-old said that he was willing to pay for an early Covid-19 vaccine shot while also offering to sponsor some of his fans as well.

According to Aznil who’s also known as ‘Pak Nil’, even though the upcoming Covid-19 Vaccine shot by the government will be free, it would take some time for everyone to get it as priority would be given to seniors and frontliners.

Aznil added that the process itself might take five to 10 months.

“Maybe there’s a possibility for us to get the vaccine much faster and without having to wait for turns but it’ll also include some payment. I think I want to take the paid one. Anyone want to join me?”

“Of course, I’ll sponsor but not too many because we still don’t know how much it will cost,” Aznil captioned his post.

Aznil’s Instagram post has captured the attention of his fans with most of them commenting that they wanted to join Aznil in getting the vaccine shot.

Other users said that he should prioritise those who really needed the vaccine.

Previously, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia is expected to receive the first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech on February 26 and the process to administer the vaccine will be done within the first two weeks.

It was also reported that Malaysia has purchased 12.8 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and has subsequently committed to purchase an additional 12.2 million doses of the same vaccine.