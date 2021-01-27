Malay Mail

Fans slam Jennifer Lopez’s #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge, calling it ‘tone deaf’ amid global pandemic (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 27 Jan 2021 01:09 PM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

The US singer's new viral challenge which sees her discarding material possessions did not sit well with fans. ― Picture via Instagram/Jennifer Lopez
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― Love may not cost a thing for Jennifer Lopez but the Latina superstar paid dearly for her attempts to start a viral challenge that has angered fans.

In conjunction with the 20th anniversary of her 2000 hit song Love Don’t Cost a Thing, the 51-year-old singer and actress called on fans and followers to take part in a challenge that recreates a scene from the song’s iconic music video.

The clip famously sees Lopez tossing her clothes, expensive jewellery and sunglasses onto a beach, which she reenacted for the challenge on her social media platforms.

“The #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge STARTS NOW!!!!,” Lopez wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t wait to see your renditions.”

 

Unfortunately, fans were far from excited and left puzzled by Lopez’s possessions-discarding challenge during a global economic downturn and a raging pandemic.

 

“Jlo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach? Is the challenge to find it after we throw it bc we can’t afford to replace it?!? What are the instructions?!?!?????” asked one fan.

 

“We are in a [pandemic], still haven’t gotten our second [stimulus package] & you want us to go out & throw our s*** away in the sand?!?” commented another.

Some asked the singer, who performed at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week, what the challenge was about while others pointed out the inappropriateness of the clip during Covid-19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lopez’s challenge which was posted on Sunday has been viewed 3.2 million times, receiving 12,500 quote tweets.

Launched on December 2, 2000, Love Don’t Cost a Thing was Lopez’s lead single from her sophomore album J.Lo, named after her now-famous nickname.

The song’s lyrics are about a woman who is unhappy with her materialistic lover.

 

