HK broadcasting station TVB banks on comedians Eric Tsang, Wong Cho Lam to turn around its flagging fortunes

Hong Kong comedians Eric Tsang (left) and Wong Cho Lam has been appointed by broadcasting station TVB into managerial roles in a bid to turn the station’s fortunes around. — Pictures via Reuters and Facebook (Wong Cho Lam)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Hong Kong comedians Eric Tsang and Wong Cho Lam have been appointed to managerial roles in TVB in a bid to turn around the broadcasting station’s flagging fortunes.

Station chairman Thomas Hui announced that Tsang would be made TVB’s new deputy general manager and special adviser to the administrative committee while Wong has been made the chief creative officer to assist Tsang in the development of upcoming variety and infotainment content.

“Tsang is tasked with taking charge of the variety and informative programmes and nurturing TVB’s next generation of artistes and crew members,” Hong Kong entertainment portal Jayne Stars reported.

Contacted by the media, Tsang expressed his delight over the appointment.

“I am honoured that TVB’s executive committee and the chairman have entrusted me with this role. I am very happy to be returning to the TVB family, where I grew up in the industry. It is so nice to reunite with old co-workers and be able to work with them again.”

On his plans for the station, Tsang said he wants to incorporate new ideas and cultivate new talents so that the station could deliver higher quality content and also more diverse programmes.

“We want to bring more joy to people and uphold TVB’s value for giving it our best!” he said.

Wong also thanked TVB for the appointment and described it as an honour to serve the station.

“I will do my best in this role to repay TVB and also the Hong Kong audience,” he said.

He added that he has gradually learned more about digital platforms and operations, including live broadcast, e-commerce, and Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality production, in recent years. Along the way, he became acquainted with top production teams from different parts of the world, such as Korea, America, and Japan.

He hopes to use his newfound knowledge and various innovations in the work that he produces at TVB.

Wong said: “I want to strengthen programme creation and cross-platform production, especially since we are entering the 55th year. We will need to begin to seriously think and plan how we can deliver positivity and entertainment to our Hong Kong viewers.”

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hong Kong entertainment industry is in the doldrums with some 600 artistes reportedly jobless.

Veteran actress Liza Wang also used her platform during the recent TVB Anniversary Awards to call on the broadcaster to give its artistes a raise when the pandemic dies down.