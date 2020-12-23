Malaysian singer-actress Adibah Noor recovering after diagnosed with Bell’s palsy

Malaysian singer and actress Adibah Noor has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy. — Picturecourtesy of Instagram/ Adibah Noor Mohd Omar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Malaysian actress and singer Adibah Noor revealed that she has been diagnosed with facial paralysis or Bell’s palsy, on the left side of her face.

The 49-year-old told Harian Metro that she had noticed symptoms three weeks ago and that her condition is improving after attending physiotherapy sessions every day.

The Sepet star first noticed the symptoms while she was brushing her teeth when water started “leaking” out of her mouth.

It was after she went for a shoot later that she realised that her lips were a bit tilted and she couldn't pronounce words properly.

“Since it happened on a weekend and I was still shooting, I couldn’t go to the hospital at that time.

“The next day I went to see a doctor and the doctor referred me to a specialist.

“After being examined, the doctor confirmed I have Bell’s palsy which has attacked nerve muscles on the left side of my face,” she said.

Adibah who has gone through 10 recovery sessions, admits that there’s been a lot of improvement and she hopes for a speedy recovery as she wanted to go back to work as soon as possible.

“After three weeks, there have been major improvements.

“Before this my lips wouldn’t even move if I smiled but now it’s a bit okay.

“I’m almost healed and am getting better, there’s no need for me to get admitted to a ward also.”

“I just have to go to the hospital everyday for my facial physiotherapy,” she said.

Adibah also said that although she only has another two physiotherapy sessions left, she was willing to add on more sessions if it’s needed.

Bell’s palsy or also known as acute peripheral facial palsy can occur at any age and it is believed to be the result of swelling and inflammation on the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of the face.

According to the health information site Mayo Clinic, although symptoms start to improve within a few weeks, full recovery could take up to six months.