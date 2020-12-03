Blackpink set to chase Covid-19 blues away with first-ever YouTube concert on Dec 27 (VIDEO)

(From left) Rose, Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie have promised a treat for fans with their upcoming online concert. — Picture via Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, Dec 3 — Girl group Blackpink has teamed up with YouTube Music to treat fans to an exclusive online concert titled The Show.

The K-pop quartet shared videos on their official YouTube channel inviting their fandom, known as Blinks, to join them on December 27 at 2pm KST (1pm MYT) for their first-ever livestream concert.

“Just the thought of having fun with Blinks on stage makes me so excited,” said member Lisa in the video.

Member Rosé promised a show to remember and said they were working hard to make up for lost tour dates in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although it’s sad we can’t meet you guys in person, we’ll show you great performances to kick away all those sorrows,” said Rosé.

Blinks won’t have to worry about scrambling for coveted concert tickets this time as access to The Show can be secured by buying membership for Blackpink’s official YouTube channel.

Fans can opt for the Standard option at RM120 which grants access to The Show, rebroadcast perks, and loyalty badges next to your name in the comments and livechat.

There’s also the Plus option at RM160 which contains all the above rewards along with exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Blackpink’s The Show comes two months after the K-pop quartet released their much-anticipated The Album which includes the smash hits How You Like That and Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez.

They wrapped up their first world tour in February but were forced to conduct all promotional activities for the rest of the year in South Korea due to Covid-19 restrictions on travel and large gatherings.