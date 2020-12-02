Cosmetic millionaire Vida’s daughter Cik B launches debut single inspired by personal experience of abuse (VIDEO)

‘Tolonglah’ is co-written by Cik B and her mother Datuk Seri Vida. — Screengrab from YouTube/Seventeen Eleven Music

PETALING JAYA, Dec 2 — Cik B, the daughter of cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Vida has released her debut single Tolonglah, marking her foray into the music scene.

And fans would probably say it’s better than her mother’s attempt at creating a hit song — does anyone remember I Am Me from 2017?

The 15-year-old, whose real name is Nur Edlynn Zamilleen Muhamad Amin said in a press conference last night the song is full of stories from her life, Astro Awani reported.

The teen forced herself to get out of her comfort zone, saying she used to be a shy person who lacked self-confidence.

“The song was completed a long time ago, in fact, since December last year,” she said, accompanied by her mum.

Cik B revealed she wanted to launch it earlier but she wasn’t confident, due to her shyness and fear of facing the media and the public.

“But it’s better now and I have determination — it’s time to shine.

“I believe in myself and I’m not as shy to face the public,” she told the media after the song’s launch at her Ipoh home yesterday.

She added that the inspiration behind the song is about her life, transitioning from childhood to adulthood.

“How I was abused by our maid, my family issues with my dad and so on,” Cik B said.

Written by her and her mother, the aspiring singer who lives a large part of her life in the public eye said she is prepared to accept criticism.

“I’m used to it — from the time I was 12, I’ve always been criticised.

“So I’m immune to criticism,” Cik B said.

Although often overshadowed by her flamboyant mum, Vida’s daughter hopes her new single will be received well by many and motivates those who faced the same experience as her.

Meanwhile, Vida, whose real name is Hasmiza Othman, fully supports her daughter’s interest and efforts, saying she was happy to see Cik B’s transformation.

“To be honest, she wanted to get out of her cocoon and her shyness, which is why she often spent a lot of her time in her room prior to this,” the proud mum said.

“After stewing on the song for a year and not having the strength to launch it, she finally felt it was her time to shine after dabbling in acting.”

Tolonglah’s music video which premiered last night gained more than 210,000 views.