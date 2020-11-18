Malaysia’s first big-budget film ‘Puteri Gunung Ledang’ to be available on Netflix from November 26 (VIDEO)

The 2004 epic fantasy film, starring Datuk M. Nasir and Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina, is based on the beloved Malaysian folklore of the same name. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

PETALING JAYA, Nov 18 — The epic fantasy film Puteri Gunung Ledang will be added to Netflix’s library from November 26 onwards.

The 2004 film, which stars Datuk M. Nasir, Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina, Datuk Rahim Razali and Adlin Aman Ramlie, is based on the popular Malay legend about a Javanese princess caught in a love triangle with the Malaccan warrior Hang Tuah and Sultan Mahmud.

Made with a production cost of US$4 million, Puteri Gunung Ledang was the first big-budget Malaysian movie ever made.

The tale of duty, loyalty and forbidden love between the Javanese-Hindu princess Gusti Putri and the Muslim warrior Hang Tuah was a hit with audiences, winning five awards at the 2004 Malaysian Film Festival including best director and best screenplay.

The film was also the first Malaysian film to be submitted to the 2004 Academy Awards although it wasn’t long listed.

“Puteri Gunung Ledang was my first film, and very close to my heart,” director Saw Teong Hin said in a press release.

“The film is based on a legend that many Malaysians have grown up with and is an important part of our cultural heritage.

“I’m excited to share this film again with Malaysians and a regional audience, especially the younger generation who may not have had a chance to watch it yet.”

The film was adapted into a musical in 2006 by Tiara’s production company Enfiniti (M) Sdn Bhd and remains the company’s most requested musical.

The musical made it to the Malaysian Book of Records for the longest-running local production ever staged and was scheduled to be restaged in July but has been postponed to next year due to Covid-19.