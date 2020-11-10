Hong Kong's TVB drops Jacqueline Wong and Jackson Lai from star roster for infidelity

It's the end of the road for Hong Kong's Jacqueline Wong (left) and Jackson Lai as TVB has decided to end their contracts. — Pictures via Instagram (jacquelinebwong) and Facebook (JacksonLaiChunYe)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — It’s the end of the road for controversial Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong and actor Jackson Lai whose contract has been terminated by broadcasting station TVB after they were caught cheating on their partners.

The station, in a report by Hong Kong entertainment portal Jayne Stars stated that the broadcaster had hoped Wong's kissing scandal with celebrity Andy Hui in April last year would quieten down.

Her image which did not improve despite being away from the public eye, coupled with TVB’s inability to salvage her image means Wong’s contract will officially be terminated in two months, ending her eight-year career at TVB.

However, dramas starring her that were previously put on hold after the controversy will be aired by early next year.

Prior to the scandal, she had filmed four dramas, two of which have already aired in The Maid Alliance and Finding Her Voice.

Her scenes in Forensic Heroes 4, however, were reshot with her replacement in Kenneth Ma’s girlfriend, Roxanne Tong while her fourth drama, The Offliners, is scheduled to air in 2021.

Contacted by the media on the status of her career, Wong was non-committal except to say she would inform everyone on updates.

As for Lai, he was caught sharing a cake with his Zombie co-star Ashley Chu inside a car in a secluded area this April while his wife was eight months pregnant.

TVB executive Virginia Lok confirmed that both stars are now on no-pay leave.