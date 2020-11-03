Gwyneth Paltrow sells RM240,000 ‘climate neutral’ bed on lifestyle site Goop

The Oscar-winning actress who runs the lifestyle site Goop called the product ‘the trip to the moon of beds’. — Picture from Goop

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — How much are you willing to pay for a good night’s sleep without harming the planet?

For US actress Gwyneth Paltrow, that will cost you a wallet-busting £45,000 (RM240,000) and that’s just the bed frame we’re talking about.

The Oscar-winning star is selling the bank-breaking “climate neutral” and “ethically sourced” bed via her lifestyle brand Goop after teaming up with Los Angeles-based ethical bedmaker Avocado.

“We applied incredibly luxurious, ethically sourced GOTS-certified organic materials to a need that’s as essential as food, air, and water: sleep,” Paltrow wrote on the website.

The 48-year-old dubbed it “the trip to the moon of beds”.

She goes on to praise the bed’s craftsmanship and carbon-negative manufacturing process that is good for the planet.

“So if it’s an out-of-this-world experience on a climate-neutral bespoke bed you’re after, this is it.

“And yes, we know. It’s ridiculous — but awesome,” she continued.

But it doesn’t stop there.

That’s not all, you have to add on £25,000 (RM134,000) for a mattress. — Picture from Goop

Goop is also selling a mattress which has been dubbed ‘The World’s Most Certified Sustainable Luxury Mattress’ to go with the bed that will set you back £25,000.

The Avocado Green Mattress is made with 29 layers of “the finest exotic organic materials (sourced and harvested ethically from all over the world)” including pure latex and wool from India, royal alpaca from the Peruvian Andes and “non-violent” organic silk.

The lifestyle brand called its first product collaboration “a standard-shattering, certified-organic, made-to-order sleep system that beautifully blurs the lines between next-level comfort and sustainability”.

The made-to-order beds take 12 craftsmen and several weeks to produce just one unit.

Known for stocking eyebrow-raising brows since its launch in 2008, Goop is also selling luxury accessories such as pillows, cashmere blankets, sheets and duvet covers, priced between £272 and £1,440.