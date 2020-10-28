'Mulan,' 'Harry Potter' ― The most-talked about movies in the world right now (VIDEO)

'Mulan' is the movie of choice for cinephiles in 61 percent of countries worldwide, according to a new AtlasVPN research. ― Picture courtesy of Disney via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 ― Will moviegoing survive the coronavirus pandemic? While cinemas across Europe are downing shutters again in response to a spike in Covid-19 infections, industry professionals are wondering if audiences still have an appetite for movies. It definitely seems like it, according to a new AtlasVPN report that analyzes the most popular films in the world.

At the top of the list is Mulan, the US$200 million live-action remake of Disney's much-loved 1998 animated film. Although the movie faced global backlash over a filming location, it is the movie of choice for cinephiles in 61 per cent of countries worldwide analyzed in the AtlasVPN research.

The Disney remake tops the charts in 53 out of 87 countries across Europe, Oceania and Africa as well as North and South America. Surprisingly, Mulan is also trending in France, although it will only be available to French users of Disney's streaming platform from December 4.

Coming in second on the list is the first film of the Harry Potter franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The 2001 blockbuster is the most popular movie in 28 countries across the world, including Argentina, Denmark, Greece, Thailand and Vietnam.

Indians are favouring the newly-released Hindi romantic comedy, Ginny Weds Sunny, while Israelis are most interested in Quentin Tarantino's academy-award winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Japanese cinephiles are searching the web for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, whereas Estonians are turning to the 1994 classic Pulp Fiction.

Researchers of AtlasVPN compiled a list of the top 100 of the most popular movies according to IMDB and cross-referenced them with Google Trends data from October of 2020. Countries where data was unavailable or inefficient were excluded from the list, while any region with its own specific data in Google Trends was treated as a separate country. ― AFP-Relaxnews