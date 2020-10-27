Hong Kong's TVB to air scandal-tainted actress Jacqueline Wong's series ‘The Offliners’ next year

Hong Kong television station TVB will air Jacqueline Wong's series ‘The Offliners’ next year, three years after shooting for the series was completed. ― Picture via Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― In a bid to further test viewers' reception towards Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong, television station TVB will air a series starring her next year.

Hong Kong portal Ming Pao reported that the series, The Offliners ― would be aired on myTV Gold channel.

No exact date of when the series would air was mentioned.

In an interview with the site, Wong said she was happy for the team.

“I have no other response. Thank you.”

Wong was caught kissing Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Hui in a taxi earlier last year.

Following the scandal, the 30-year-old Wong fled to the United States to avoid the media glare.

Screening of the series starring Wong was postponed due to public anger against her.