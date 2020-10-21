Blackpink’s Lisa named MAC Cosmetic’s global ambassador

Blackpink’s Lisa has been named MAC Cosmetics’ new global ambassador. — Photo via Facebook/ MAC Cosmetics

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — K-Pop girl group Blackpink member Lisa has been named MAC Cosmetics’ new global ambassador.

Brand global creative director Drew Elliott announced on Monday saying that Lisa’s unparalleled talent and bold, fashion-forward style make her the perfect match for MAC.

“Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else.

“We can’t wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration,” he said.

In a separate statement, Billboard reported. Lisa saying it was an honour to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry.

“MAC is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which reminds me every time I see a MAC campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world,” she said, adding that she was thrilled and looking forward to the journey.

Lisa also shared a special message to fans in the statement.

“Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful and difficult your journey is. If you trust in yourself and fight for it until the end, your dreams will come true. You can do it!”

Lisa and her bandmates can currently be seen via Netflix’s new documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky.