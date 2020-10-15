Actress Sarah Hildebrand removes hijab five years after donning it

After five years of donning the hijab, Malaysian actress Sarah Hildebrand decided to remove it and announced her intention via Instagram on Wednesday. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Actress Sarah Hildebrand has decided not to wear the hijab, five years after doing so.

Various media outlets reported that the Pujaan Hati Kanda actress made known her choice via a photo taken with her husband Otto Gillen that was posted on her Instagram (IG) on Wednesday.

The photo was caption-less except for a black coloured love emoji.

She also tagged Gillen, who shared the photo on his IG Story and wrote he supported Sarah’s decision.

“I fully support all of her personal decisions.”

“That is my one and ONLY response. Don’t message me,” he wrote.

Speaking to Malay portal BH Online, Sarah confirmed that she was no longer donning the headscarf.

“Thank you to internet users who were not quick to judge and supported what was done.”

“There are reasons why I decided to do this,” she said, without elaborating the reasons.

Sarah, or her real name Nur Sarah Marie Hildebrand Asyraf Hildebrand started wearing the hijab in September 2015.