Singer Bella Astillah proud of husband Aliff Aziz for enduring two-week jail sentence in Singapore

Bella said she’s proud of Aliff for owning up to his mistakes. — Picture from Instagram/bellaastillah

PETALING JAYA, Sept 28 — Sabahan singer Bella Astillah is confident that her actor husband Aliff Aziz is turning over a new leaf after a series of run-ins with the law.

Bella, 26, told mStar that she feels proud of Aliff for enduring a two-week prison sentence in Singapore for theft and disorderly conduct, following his release yesterday.

“Alhamdulillah, many people sent their prayers but there were others who claimed that Aliff was stirring up trouble again even though the cases occurred last year.

“I am proud of him for owning up to his mistakes. I think Aliff has received his punishment from the world and he is in the process of improving himself.

“I always tell him to be strong. As a man, he should acknowledge his wrongdoings.

“He didn’t run away from what he did. The case was actually not that serious but since Singapore is very strict, he had to serve the sentence that was meted out to him,” said Bella.

Aliff had previously pleaded guilty to stealing S$300 (RM917) and one million Indonesian rupiahs (RM287) from Indonesian celebrity Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri in June 2019 and getting into a drunken brawl outside Orchard Towers in November that same year.

The 29-year-old was also involved in a slew of extramarital affairs that ended with Bella divorcing him in May 2019, though the couple managed to reconcile their marriage during the iddah period.

They currently have a toddler son and a newborn daughter together, but are currently separated due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions between Malaysia and Singapore.

In an Instagram post on September 17, Bella shared a throwback photo of the family at Universal Studios Singapore and wrote that “(our) beautiful princess can’t wait to meet her daddy.”