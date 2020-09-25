'Juang': Malaysia's biggest film production to honour fight against Covid-19

Datuk Rosyam Nor says 'Juang' will bring a real-life story to the big screen with six directors, 100 artistes and 200 crew members. —Picture courtesy of Instagram/IamRosyam

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Malaysia’s success story against Covid-19 and its heroic frontliners will be honoured in a RM6 million film, the first cinematic project in the country to be helmed by multiple directors and a huge cast of big-name talents.

A-lister, Datuk Rosyam Nor who is one of the three producers said the film “Juang would be a debut in terms of a large production team bringing an unfortunate real-life story to the big screen with six directors, 100 artistes and 200 crew members.

Rosyam who owns production company, Suhan Movies, had successfully reached out to fellow producers Matt Lai of Asia Tropical Films and Jack Lim of The Film Engine, with a different movie-making concept.

Expected to meet audiences by the first quarter of 2021, the film which is now in production is being directed by a string of famous storytellers including Erma Fatima, Yusry Abdul Halim, Khabir Bhatia, Osman Ali, Aziz M. Osman and Matt Lai.

“With these six directors, InsyaAllah (God willing), I am confident the film will be a success,” he told reporters during the “Juang” press conference, here, recently.

“This is the first time in Malaysian history (with a production of such proportion), and this film is actually a contribution. It is not the vision of only one director. The contribution is from various people in the industry. We try to merge different ideas from as many people as possible,” he added.

Rosyam said it was up to the directors in finding the right actors to portray the emotions and passions in making the movie realistic, with popular actors such as Zizan Razak, Zul Ariffin and Jack Lim himself confirmed for casting.

Meanwhile, director Erma Fatima said: ‘Working in a big production with other directors is easy as they all have the same objective in mind for the film and they are the ‘captains’ who will steer the ship, in the same direction for the same purpose.” — Bernama