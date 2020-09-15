South Korean actress dies at 36 after she was found unconscious at home

The ‘Red Vacance Black Wedding’ star was found in an unresponsive state by a friend yesterday morning. — Picture from Instagram/Oh In-hye

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — South Korean actress Oh In-hye has died at the age of 36 after she was found unconscious at her home in Incheon yesterday.

The sad news of her passing was confirmed by a friend, multiple Korean news outlets reported.

According to police, the Red Vacance Black Wedding star was found in an unresponsive state around 5am by her friend who immediately contacted emergency services.

She was rushed to nearby Inha University Hospital, undergoing emergency procedures following a cardiac arrest and was reportedly stabilised.

However, the actress failed to regain consciousness.

“Oh In-hye’s friend found her and reported it, but we do not know why the friend was there.

“We currently believe that she (attempted suicide),” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying in Allkpop.

Multiple news outlets reported that the actress will be buried in a private funeral ceremony tomorrow at Inha University Hospital.

Oh made her screen debut in 2011 acting in the movie Sin of a Family and went on to star in television series such as Horse Doctor and The Return: Jwibulnori as well as films such as No Breathing, Secret Travel, The Plan and Eating, Talking, Faucking.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]