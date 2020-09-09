Blackpink makes history once again as stars of Netflix’s first K-pop original documentary

Blackpink continues to have an exciting year despite the Covid-19 pandemic with a slew of celebrity collabourations and a new Netflix documentary now under their belt. — Picture from Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, Sept 9 — South Korean girl group Blackpink is set to star in Netflix’s first K-pop original documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

Directed by Caroline Suh, the film will feature exclusive interviews with members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé who are best known for their catchy hits like How You Like That, Kill This Love, and Ddu-du Ddu-du.

The documentary will chart their meteoric rise to global fame and will include never-before-seen footage of the members as young trainees with YG Entertainment.

Fans will also get a peek into the recording process of the group’s album and witness the girls riding out the highs and lows of K-pop stardom.

The film culminates with Blackpink’s 2019 historic performance at Coachella in California, where they became the first K-pop girl group ever to perform at the popular music festival.

Netflix’s vice president of documentary features Adam Del Deo said Suh’s close relationship with Blackpink will allow viewers to see a more personal side of the star-studded quartet.

“The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and Blackpink has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world.

“Director Caroline Suh’s trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of Blackpink, as well as the dedication and gruelling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance, and sold-out arena tour,” Del Deo said in a press release.

Blackpink also had a special message for their fans, who are collectively known as Blinks.

“We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!

“We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years,” said the group.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is directed by Caroline Suh, produced by Cara Mones, and executive produced by Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy at RadicalMedia.

It will be released on Netflix globally on October 14.